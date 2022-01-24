The Washington Wizards host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night to finish their eight-gahomestand.

Game Info

When and Where: Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. ET

How to watch and listen: NBC Sports Washington, 106.7-1 FM

Injuries: For the Wizards, everyone’s good! No coronavirus (as of now), or players with other physical mobility injuries.

For the Clippers, Jason Preston (foot), Paul George (elbow) and Kawhi Leonard (knee), are out.

What’s at stake

The Wizards are 23-24, third in the Southeast Division. After a 10-3 start to the 2021-22 NBA regular season, they have gone 13-21 since then, which is on par for a team performance in line with the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. NBC Sports Washington analyst Chris Miller said it like it is. It’s time for Washington to make some changes. Whether that means trading for a playoff run or to kick off a rebuild remains to be seen.

Washington comes into tomorrow’s game against a Clippers team that is 23-25 and without their two star players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. And like the Wizards, they have struggled to get into good form this past month.

The Wizards are also looking to salvage their eight-game homestand where they are just 3-4. Assuming the Wizards still believe they are a playoff-type of team, they really, really need to win this one. A loss here will only get more people talking about a need to make some major trades, presumably for a rebuild. That’s something I’ve held off on writing about to this point.