Welcome to Week 15 of our SB Nation NBA Reacts weekly surveys, Washington Wizards fans! This week, we ask about our weekly fan confidence metric. And in addition, we ask about what position Washington needs the most at the trade deadline. Considering yesterday’s loss to the Boston Celtics, it’s clear that GM Tommy Sheppard needs to make some changes.

Sorry this survey is coming out a little later in the day than I anticipated. But as usual, please click on the choices in the survey above to get your voices heard. They will close the survey pretty quickly, sometime tomorrow!

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device. We will share the results of our survey later this week. Until then, I only wonder how quickly the fan confidence metric is going to fall.

