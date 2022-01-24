SoWizards Podcast: Is Wes Unseld Jr. doing a good job coaching the Washington Wizards?

Recorded before the debaculous 29-point loss to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, Ron Oakes-Cunningham batted around the issue of whether Wes Unseld Jr. and his staff are doing a good job. It’s been taken as a given by many Wizards fans and analysts that Unseld is good and a significant upgrade from Scott Brooks.

But what if he’s not?

What if the team isn’t being well coached? How could outsiders tell the difference?

Would we look to the team’s 13-21 record since the 10-3 start? The negative scoring differential? The middle of the pack offense and a bottom tier defense? How about the lack of energy and urgency from a team in the midst of playing every other day during a lengthy home stand?

The 10-3 start and brief stint as the league’s number one defense put a sheen of competence on the Unseld Jr. Era. The team’s 13-21 skid is more than a correction — it’s closing in on half a season.

Again, this episode was recorded before the Wizards got blown out by the Celtics. The Wizards are falling apart, and 51 games into the season, it’s time to ask questions about the coach.

