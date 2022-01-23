The Washington Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics 116-87 on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena. Washington also falls to below .500 for the second time in the regular season, where they are 23-24 and Boston improves to 23-23.

Washington never led in this game and were behind by double digits in the first half though the deficit was back down to single digits most of the time. They were held to 32.6 percent shooting in the first half, 35.5 percent overall. Jayson Tatum had a field day for Boston in their win, scoring 51 points on 18-of-28 from the field and 9-of-14 from three overall. He had 48 in the first three quarters.

The Wizards looked horrible on offense as no one was able to get anything much going. Sure, Bradley Beal scored 19 points and dished 7 assists to lead the Wizards, but they felt like “empty calories.” Like many games this season, Washington shot poorly from three, again. Just 8-of-33 overall from deep. Boston on the other hand shot 19-of-39 from three.

I don’t have much else to write besides the stats, because the Wizards simply played horribly while the Celtics played with urgency and never let up.

The Wizards’ next game is on Tuesday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. ET.