Wizards vs. Celtics GameThread

Despite the Washington Wizards potentially having a roster of players that can compete with anyone, they haven’t really played that way for most of the season. Teams have figured them out and weapons that can be useful aren’t given enough minutes.

At Capital One Arena this afternoon, the Wizards host the Boston Celtics who are also on a two-game losing streak. The first two meetings Washington won, one being in a double overtime victory. That was a different team as we witnessed since the Wizards after starting 10-3 have gone 13-20 for the season. Despite that, they’re still not far back from being a top-six team and not being in the play-in tournament. They’re even 6.5 games back from the top seed.

Washington has Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant back so they have a full roster and even some trade pieces. It’s a matter of who to trade and for whom. But for now as Chris Miller mentioned…are you playing to win or showcasing talent? Have to make a choice there.

For now the focus will be on the Celtics and hopefully not distractions of trades and extensions. Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.