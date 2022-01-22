The Washington Wizards are halfway through an eight-game home stretch. Tomorrow will be their fifth game of that stretch, and so far they have been 1-3 on that four-game home stretch. Not great. They’ll definitely be looking for that W against the Celtics on a Sunday matinee.

Game Info

When: Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (Out)

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith, Bol Bol, PJ Dozier (Out).

Pregame notes

A whirlwind home-stretch and a tough stretch ahead— This was supposed to be the easier stretch the Wizards will see before the All-Star break and a chance to pad up the record a bit above 0.500. Instead, the Wizards are sitting at 23-23 and have a very difficult next 6-7 games: after the Celts, they face the Clippers, Grizzlies, Bucks, 76ers, Suns, Heat, and... the Nets. Most likely they are going to drop to borderline play-in territory.

Deni’s minutes are up and down — Deni Avdija has been the Wizards’ best defender. But definitely not their best offensive contributor. In the couple games that Wes Unsfeld has been out with Protocols we have seen Deni’s minutes range anywhere between pure garbage time to 6th man. It’s hard to say what his role will be, but it surely has not stabilized quite yet.

Potential play-in preview — With the Celtics struggling mightily this season, this game might be a preview to a possible play-in show-down come April.

Flashback: Wizards host Celtics in October

The Wizards had the pleasure of hosting the Celtics during their fabulous 10-3 start for the season. Here are the highlights: