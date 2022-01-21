The Washington Wizards lost to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, 109-105. It was almost a repeat of last Wednesday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets where Washington was down by double digits, made a comeback but still ended up losing by a close margin.

Washington began the game with a double digit lead throughout the first quarter, looking very sharp. But the Wizards committed nine turnovers in the second quarter which turned into 18 Raptors points and headed into halftime with a 55-54 lead. Scottie Barnes scored 17 of his team-leading 27 points in the half for Toronto. And for Washington, Bradley Beal was in full “Point Beal” mode, dishing 7 of his 8 assists in that same time. Beal also led Washington in scoring with 25 points.

The Wizards continued to languish in the third quarter when they were down by as many as 18 points early in the fourth. Washington made their comeback then as well, holding Toronto to just 29 percent shooting and was able to tie the game 102-all with 1:10 left after a Montrezl Harrell dunk. But Fred VanVleet followed with a three and the comeback wasn’t enough.

Despite shooting over 50 percent tonight, the Wizards ultimately committed 18 turnovers which sealed their fate.

The Wizards’ next game is against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Tip off is at 3 p.m. ET.