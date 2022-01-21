Thank you for filling out this weeks’ SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. For our national survey each Monday, click on the link below to sign up!

Related NBA Reacts Sign Up Form

National results: Evan Mobley is the runaway frontrunner for Rookie of the Year

In our national survey, there was just one question: Which player is your pick to be the NBA Rookie of the Year? A clear majority, or 55 percent of respondents picked Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The power forward is averaging 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for Cleveland this season, who is 27-19 to start the season.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was second place with just 10 percent of the vote.

I voted for Mobley as well, only because Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert wasn’t! (I have to be a homer you know!)

Our next surveys will be out on Monday. Thanks again, and check your email inboxes then!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. Sign up here to join Reacts’ national survey.