Wizards vs. Raptors GameThread

After a tough heartbreaking lost against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, the Wizards hit the court again to go against their rivals from up north, the Toronto Raptors. The Wizards have lost 2 out of the 3 games against the Raptors already this season. Given that both teams are lingering around .500 and are close in the standings, this game could have implications at the end of the season should these teams stay around the same place in the standings.

Wizards have enjoyed the last couple of games at full strength, and it looks like the biggest challenge has been trying to figure out their playing rotations. This has results in reduced or even no play for players like Davis Bertans, Aaron Holiday, Deni Avdija and Raul Neto over the past couple of games. It will be interesting to see how the Wizards’ coaching staff continue to manage the rotations tonight.

Join us for the conversation tonight. The game will be on NBC Sports Washington at 8 PM tonight.