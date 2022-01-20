Game Info

When: Friday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: None

Raptors: Goran Dragic (Personal, Out); Gary Trent Jr. (Anke, Out); Khem Birch (Health and safety protocols, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (23-22) will face the Toronto Raptors (21-21) for the fourth time this season on Friday night. The Wizards are 1-2 against the Raptors this season with their last game (Dec. 5) resulting in a 90-102 loss. In a game where Toronto led by as many as 25 points, the Wizards didn’t have an answer for Pascal Siakam.

The power forward scored a team-high 31 points off of 10 for 21 from the field. He also made 10-out-of-12 free throws. Chris Boucher and Scottie Barnes put up 14 and 11 points respectively. Precious Achiuwa had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. The Wizards, who only had two players score in double-figures, were led by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bradley Beal. Caldwell-Pope had a stellar game, scoring 26 points. He went 8-for-9 from the field and was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and 6-for-6 from free-throw line. Beal’s offensive night wasn’t as pretty but he did add 14 points off of 4-for-12 shooting from the field and 7 assists.

The Wizards will look to even the series but they’ll have to have more of the team making an impact in the frontcourt like they did on Wednesday against the Nets when the Wizards had six players in double-figures. Beal had a team-high 23 points and nine assists. Kuzma followed with 16 points, Montrezl Harrell and Rui Hachimura each had 14 and Deni Avdija finished the night with 13 points.

With a season filled with injuries and health and safety protocols, the Wizards will have all of its players available for the third consecutive game.