Game info

When: Monday, January 3 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Davis Bertans (Day-to-day); Spencer Dinwiddie (Day-to-day); Montrezl Harrell (Health and safety protocols, Out); Raul Neto (Health and safety protocols, Out); Brad Wanamaker; (Health and safety protocols, Out); Rui Hachimura (Health and safety protocols, Out); Aaron Holiday (Health and safety protocols, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Hornets: Vernon Carey Jr. (Out); P.J. Washington (Health and safety protocols, Out); Miles Bridges (Health and safety protocols, Out); Scottie Lewis (Health and safety protocols, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (18-18) are facing the Charlotte Hornets (19-17) for the third time this season on Monday night. Their first matchup of the season was on Nov. 18 in Charlotte, resulting in a 87-97 loss for Washington. In that game, the Wizards were led by Bradley Beal, who had 24 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds. The shooting guard went 9-24 from the field. Daniel Gafford and Montrezl Harrel scored 20 and 15 points respectively. The pair had solid offensive nights. Gafford shot 75 percent from the field while Harrell shot 66.7 percent from the field. Overall, the team didn’t shoot the ball well, going 33-90 (36.7%) from the field and 8-42 (19%) from the three-point line. In their second matchup just days later on Nov. 22, the Wizards fell to the Hornets 103-109. Harrell has another solid performance on both ends of the floor, finishing the night with a team-high 24 points (76.8 percent from the field) and 18 rebounds. The Wizards didn’t shoot well again but they did improve a bit, shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from the field.

This time around the Wizards will be without several players due to health and safety protocols. They are coming off a tough loss to the Chicago Bulls at the buzzer. Double-doubles from Kyle Kuzma (29 points) and Bradley Beal (27 points) weren’t enough to seal the deal. Beal had a memorable night, breaking his career high in assists with 17 and reaching the milestone of 14,000 career points.

The Hornets will be without key players Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington due to health and safety protocols. Charlotte has had several players like LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. step up in the absence of players.

The Wizards will hopefully be able to pull off their first win against the Hornets this season despite being without several players.