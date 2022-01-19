Wizards vs. Nets game on Feb. 10 to be broadcast on TNT

The Washington Wizards’ home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Feb. 10 will be moved to 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on TNT, according to a press release. Coincidentally, the Wizards and Nets are playing at Capital One Arena as of the time of this post.

The Wizards and Nets are both among the teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoff pack, and it’s likely that both teams will remain that way in February when the next game happens. It also happens to be the date when the NBA trade deadline happens, so it will be interesting to see if the Wizards and/or Nets make significant changes by then.

The game could also be a time to highlight the USA Basketball women’s national team, who will be hosting the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers during that time at the nearby Entertainment and Sports Arena. They aren’t scheduled to play on Feb. 10, but it would be an opportunity for them to hold interviews during and/or around the game as well.