 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wizards vs. Nets GameThread

Chat about tonight’s game here.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards play the Brooklyn Nets tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the game on NBC Sports Washington, listen on 106.7-2 FM or The Team 980 AM.

Go Wizards!

Loading comments...