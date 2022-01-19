Filed under: Washington Wizards GameThreads Wizards vs. Nets GameThread Chat about tonight’s game here. By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv Jan 19, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Wizards vs. Nets GameThread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images The Washington Wizards play the Brooklyn Nets tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the game on NBC Sports Washington, listen on 106.7-2 FM or The Team 980 AM. Go Wizards! Loading comments...
Loading comments...