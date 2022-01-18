Game Info

When: Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: None

Nets: Kevin Durant (Left Knee, Out); Nic Claxton (Hamstring, Out); DeAndre Bembry (Back, Questionable); Paul Millsap (Personal, Out); Joe Harris (Ankle, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (23-21) will look to build on its win against the Sixers when they face the Brooklyn Nets (27-16) Wednesday night at home. They last faced each other on Oct. 25, which resulted in a 90-104 loss for Washington. This time around Brooklyn, who is 15-6 on the road and third overall in Eastern Conference standings, will be without several key players such as Kevin Durant and Joe Harris but will have to guard Kyrie Irving, who has been suiting up for his team’s away games since Jan. 5.

Wednesday will mark the 5th game of the season for the point guard, who is averaging 20 points and 5 assists per game. Irving had his best game as of late on Monday night against the Cavaliers, putting up 27 points off of 50 percent percent from the field, 9 assists and 7 rebounds in 38 minutes on the floor. It will be interesting to see how Wizards fan react to him given the new D.C. vaccine mandate as well.

The Wizards will have their full squad and are coming off a solid win against the 76ers last Monday. It was their bench that was impressive, scoring 68 points. Off the bench, Montrezl Harrell led 18 points and 7 rebounds, Thomas Bryant has 15 points, Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert each had 11. It’s certainly nice to have Bradley Beal back in rotation but it’s been fun to see Kyle Kuzma find a rhythm. This month alone, the small forward is averaging 24 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He has had 10 double-doubles in the last 13 games.

The Wizards will look to win its second game in a row Wednesday night and if they play anything like they did against the Sixers, there’s a good chance they can pull it off.