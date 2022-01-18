On Tuesday, USA Basketball announced that the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington will host the second window of the 2023 FIBA Americas Men’s World Cup qualifiers. This is in addition to the news about the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifiers which we noted in a separate post.

The USA is in Group D with Mexico, Puerto Rico and Cuba and has a 1-1 record so far in qualifiers. The games the Americans will play in will be against Puerto Rico at 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 24 and Mexico on Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. ET. Cuba is hosting games in Havana against Mexico and Puerto Rico but is not playing Team USA in this window.

Team USA’s roster is expected to be made primarily of G-League players, though it’s possible that Americans playing overseas could be named to the roster in the next qualifier window. Hopefully, we’ll see some Capital City Go-Go players on the roster when we get closer to late February.

The last window of qualifiers is in July 2022. The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.