2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifiers: Entertainment and Sports Arena to host Team USA, Belgium and Puerto Rico

Russia will play their games in the Dominican Republic because they were unable to secure visas in the United States.

By Albert Lee
United States v Japan Women’s Basketball - Olympics: Day 16
Team USA will play at ESA!
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Tuesday, USA Basketball announced that the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifiers will be held at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington. The Americans will host Belgium, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic from Feb. 10-13.

Russia was originally scheduled to play in Washington, but they withdrew at the last minute due to travel complications and health protocols required to travel to the USA.

Here is the new schedule in light of the issues Russia is facing. Times are to be determined.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at ESA

  • Belgium vs. Puerto Rico

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at ESA

  • United States vs. Belgium

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at ESA

  • United States vs. Puerto Rico

Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in the Dominican Republic

  • Russia vs. Belgium

Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in the Dominican Republic

  • Russia vs. Puerto Rico

The Americans will not play against the Russians. This is because the Americans already qualified for the World Cup by winning the 2020 Olympics last year but still have to participate in qualifiers. The records of the three remaining teams in the group (Belgium, Puerto Rico and Russia) would have excluded their record against the USA as it pertains to whether they earn a World Cup spot or not.

Tickets will be on sale at a later date, according to USA Basketball.

