Wizards vs. Sixers GameThread

After a disappointing lost to the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers, the Wizards are trying to get back on track against the Philadelphia 76ers. This week marks the start of three tough games (also playing Nets and Raptors). It is going to be important for the Wizards to get back on track after losing a game that they should have won on Saturday.

Philadelphia is coming into this game hot, winning 10 out of their last 11 games and are a season-high 8 games over .500. Their ascension has been lead by their star Joel Embiid who 31.8 points on 55 percent shooting, while getting 10.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game over the last 10 games. He’s been playing at an MVP-level.

Can the Wizards slow him down? Can they find their rhythm? Going to be an exciting matinee. Join us for the conversation below. Game will be at 2 P.M. on NBC Sports Washington.