When: Monday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Health and safety protocols; Out); Davis Bertans (Day-to-day)

Sixers: Matisse Thybulle (Day-to-day); Danny Green (Day-to-day); Shake Milton (Back, Out); Ben Simmons (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (22-21) will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon. They are currently in the midst of an eight-game homestretch and are coming off a Saturday night loss against a shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers team.

The Blazers were without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Larry Nance and Norman Powell. On the other hand, the Wizards were without Bradley Beal and Coach Wes Unseld Jr. due to the league’s health and safety protocols and that likely will be the case again going into Monday’s matchup. Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up and led the team with 27 points off of 50 percent shooting from the field. Montrezl Harrell finished the night with 16 points on 10 shots. Kyle Kuzma added 16 points but it wasn’t pretty as he shot 7-for-18 and 4-4 from beyond the arc. He also had 5 turnovers.

The Wizards last played the Sixers on Dec. 26 which resulted in a 117-96 loss. Bradley Beal did not suit up for that game due to being placed in health and safety protocols. Washington struggled offensively, shooting just 38.9 percent from the field and 24.2 from the 3-point range.

To make things worse, they shot 64.3 percent from the free-throw line. The Wizards, especially Montrezl Harrell and Daniel Gafford, had no answer for Joel Embiid, who put up 36 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Tobias Harris added 23 points in the win. For the Wizards, Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell scored 17 and 15 points respectively. Harrell was ejected after just over three minutes after shoving Joel Embiid.

The Beal-less Wizards have to have a better offensive game if they want to compete with the Sixers this time around. Gafford and Harrell will have a lot of work in the backcourt trying to contain Embiid. Hopefully, there are no ejections at Capital One Arena on Monday.

