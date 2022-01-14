 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wes Unseld, Jr. enters the NBA’s health and safety protocols

Given that the coronavirus is continuing to spread rapidly in the United States and among the Washington Wizards’ roster, this was inevitable that the head coach was going to test positive at some point.

By Albert Lee
Washington Wizards v Chicago Bulls
Wes Unseld Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

On Friday, the Washington Wizards announced that head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Since NBA team employees, like Unseld, have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, this is likely due to a positive coronavirus test.

Over the past month, a significant number of Wizards players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Therefore, it seemed like it was just a matter of time before Unseld and/or other staff members test positive themselves.

According to a press release, assistant Pat Delany will be the Wizards’ acting head coach tomorrow when they host the Portland Trail Blazers. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. Coincidentally, tomorrow’s game is also when D.C.’s indoor event vaccine mandate takes effect. All attendees must shows that they have at least one dose of the vaccine to enter if they are at least 12 years of age or older.

Get well soon, Coach!

