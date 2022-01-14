Wizards vs. Trail Blazers preview: Wizards host an injury depleted Portland team on Saturday

The Washington Wizards are in the midst of an eight (yes, eight) game home-stretch. Nothing like a nice, longgggg sequence of home games to pad the W column. Thanks

Game Info

When: Saturday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: LeaguePass

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal and Wes Unseld, Jr. (Out)

Trailblazers: Larry Nance Jr., CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons, Damian Lillard, Cody Zeller (Out).

Pregame notes

What will Kuz wear? — With the Wizards barely winning against teams like Houston, OKC, and Orlando, the conversation naturally shifts away from basketball. Read this nice piece on Kyle Kuzma’s recent fashion choices.

Deni’s minutes are reduced — Deni Avdija has been the Wizards’ best defender. Now with Hachimura and Bryant back, and other players back from Protocols, Deni’s minutes have clearly taken a nosedive. What is the Wizards’ solution on D? So far, the solutions haven’t been very good, as they allowed, for instance, the Thunder to score 118 points.

Easy W — With Lillard and McCollum out this should be an easy win, especially given the few injuries on the Wizards’ side, and even with Beal out. Unless, of course, we have another #soWizards night...

Welcome back, Scott Brooks — He’s the lead assistant for the Blazers and was an acting head coach when Chauncey Billups was out due to the coronavirus. Just putting it out there.

Flashback: Blazers score 132 in D.C.

Last season the Trailblazers came smokin’ hot to D.C. en route to a 132-121 rout of the Wizards. Here are the highlights: