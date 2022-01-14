Thank you for filling out your responses to this week’s national SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. To sign up for future surveys, click on the link below.

Ja Morant is the most deserving of a first-time All-Star Game mention

We had only one question in our national survey this week. Among a list of five players, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was the most deserving of his first ever NBA All-Star Game appearance.

Morant is averaging 24.9 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game this season for Memphis. He is also shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three. All very strong and efficient numbers.

While his stats are good, what I think will help propel him to an easy All-Star berth is Memphis’ 29-14 regular season record for games played through Jan. 12. They are third in the Western Conference, especially in a season when the Los Angeles Lakers were originally projected to run the tables. They, meaning the Lakers, are eighth!

As you can see from the graphic above, there were no hard and fast percentages on how Morant was selected as the player most deserving of a first-time All-Star appearance. Here is the graph showing the raw totals in a ranked choice voting system below. For what it’s worth, Morant was the first choice among 82.67 percent of 356 respondents.

