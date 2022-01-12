The Washington Wizards won their third straight game, beating the Orlando Magic, 112-106 on Wednesday night in the second game of their eight-game homestand.

Washington began this game on the right note with a 52-43 halftime lead. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 12 of his 17 points, Corey Kispert got the start at shooting guard in place of Bradley Beal (coronavirus protocols) and Washington held Orlando to just 35.2 percent shooting in the half.

Thomas Bryant also made his season debut after missing most of last season and the first half of this season due to an ACL tear. He scored 6 points and made a three pointer in his first shot attempt back.

Once the third quarter began, Kyle Kuzma added 12 of his team-high 19 points, and it helped the Wizards keep the pace the rest of the way. Washington never trailed and led by as many as 20 points during the second quarter.

Cole Anthony led the Magic with 19 points.

The Wizards’ next game is on Saturday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. It’s former head coach Scott Brooks’ homecoming (he is the lead assistant on Chauncey Billups’ staff) and also the first home game with D.C.’s indoor vaccine mandate in effect. See you then.