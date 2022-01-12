Game info

When: Wednesday, January 12 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Health and safety protocols; Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Magic: Mo Bamba (Toe, Day-to-day); Wendell Carter Jr. (Sore left hamstring, Day-to-day) Michael Carter-Williams (Left ankle injury recovery, Out) Markelle Fultz (Left knee injury recovery, Out) Jonathan Isaac (Left knee injury recovery, Out); E’Twaun Moore (Left knee sprain, Out) Jalen Suggs (Right thumb fracture, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (21-20) will look to win their third game this season against the Orlando Magic (7-34) on Wednesday. They were without Bradley Beal for their first match up on Nov. 13 which resulted in a 104-92. Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma both finish with double-doubles with 23 and 17 points respectively. Montrezl Harrell had an impressive 20 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds in the team’s win.

In their second match up this past Sunday the Wizards secured a 102-100 win against the Magic after Beal sealed the game with a block. Kyle Kuzma had a great performance on both ends of the floor, scoring 27 points and grabbing 22 rebounds in his 38 minutes on the floor. Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20 and 14 points respectively. The Wizards shot just over 40 percent from the field and made 11-of-29 shots (37.9 percent) from downtown. They currently are one of the leagues worst 3-point shooting teams with an average of 32.6 percent. For the Orlando Magic, Terrence Ross put up a team-high 32 points. Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony followed with 16 and 12 points respectively.

With just 7 wins, Orlando is the worst team in the NBA. They’ve lost their last 9 games with their last being against the Wizards on Sunday by 2 points. It doesn’t help that they are missing several players with injuries. Each game has been a team effort and their leading scorers has changed on a nightly-basis.

The Wizards will be without Bradley Beal but they have proved that they can be productive and win without him before.