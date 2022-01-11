Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols the team announced via Twitter Tuesday evening. This is the second time that he has entered protocols this season.

Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) is out tonight vs. Oklahoma City. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 11, 2022

The shooting guard will not suit up when Washington plays the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at home. This is Beal’s second time in the past 3 weeks entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

On Dec. 23, Beal entered protocols for a week and when he returned to the lineup on Dec. 30 he revealed that he received the COVID-19 vaccine. In a post-game press conference after beating the Cavaliers, Beal admitted his family was the reason he decided to get the vaccine.

“I’m more concerned about my father and my family. The last thing I want to do is see him in the hospital on a table. If that helps, then I’ll do it. But I still have a lot of questions and concerns about it, for sure,” Beal told a reporter, who asked follow-up questions.

Beal is averaging 24 points, 6.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.