The Washington Wizards started off their eight game homestand with a 122-118 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Bradley Beal was not able to play tonight due to being placed in coronavirus protocols just a few hours before the game. While Washington was able to race to a quick 10 point lead in the first quarter, the Thunder were able to counter and get back ahead for most of the second quarter as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 of his 32 points in the first half.

For Washington, Kyle Kuzma continued his hot streak, making all seven of his shots (!6 points in the first half and 29 overall. Kuzma was especially hot in the game’s opening minutes.

Like the Wizards’ early season victories, Washington was able to come back from late deficits. Though they never trailed by double digits, the Wizards were still behind by as many as 4 points (112-108) with over 5 minutes left in regulation. However, a Spencer Dinwiddie layup, Kuzma three and Montrezl Harrell dunk gave Washington the lead for good.

Dinwiddie added 22 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points and Corey Kispert added 12 more on 5-of-9 shooting. Rui Hachimura also played 14 minutes, scoring 7 points on 3-of-5 shooting.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET when they host the Orlando Magic. See you tomorrow!