Game info

When: Tuesday, January 11 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Tremont Waters (Health and safety protocols; Out); Anthony Gil (Health and safety protocols, Out); Montrezl Harrell (Health and safety protocols, Questionable); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Thunder: Isaiah Roby (Health and safety protocols; Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (20-20) will face the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-26) for the second time this season on Tuesday night. In their first match up of the season on Nov. 26, Washington came away with a 2-point win. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went had a stellar offensive night, finishing with 20 points. The guard went 8-13 from the field and 4-7 from the 3-point line. Bradley Beal also had 20 points in the team’s win. Daniel Gafford played an important role in the backcourt with a career-high 8 blocks.

The Wizards are fresh off a 102-100 win against the Orlando Magic, putting their record back at .500. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 27 points and a career-high 22 rebounds. Beal followed with 20 points, shooting just 7-for-22 from the field. The Wizards did have a slow start and were down by as many as 10 points in the first half and by 8 in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder are currently one spot away from the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They’ve lost their last 4 games with their most recent loss being on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets by 4 points. Luegentz Dort led Oklahoma City in points with 14 while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl followed with 12. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team’s leading scorer this season, just had 8 points in 31 minutes. The guard, who is averaging 21.9 points per games, shot 2-for-14 from the field. The team only has 3 players, including him, who average double-figures.

The Wizards will be back home for the next 8-games with games against the Thunder, Magic, Trailblazers, Sixers, Nets, Raptors, Celtics and Clippers.