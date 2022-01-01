Wizards sign Tremont Waters to 10-day contract

On Saturday, the Washington Wizards announced that they signed Tremont Waters to a 10-day hardship exemption contract.

With Spencer Dinwiddie, Raul Neto and Aaron Holiday in health and safety protocols, Waters will certainly help fill the Wizards’ guard void. The Wizards currently have a total of 6 players in health and safety protocols.

OFFICIAL: We've signed guard Tremont Waters to a 10-day contract via the NBA Hardship Exception provisions. #DCAboveAll



Waters averaged 17.5 points and 6.5 assists in 13 @nbagleague games this season. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 1, 2022

The 23-year-old is coming off a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors. He played in two games, averaging 4.0 points and 3.5 assists in 21 minutes. Prior to his NBA call up, Waters averaged 17.5 points and 6.5 assists per game for the Wisconsin Herd this season.

The point guard was drafted 51st overall by the Celtics in 2019 and spent his first two seasons with the team as a two-way player. In the last three years, Waters has played in a total of 39 career NBA games, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 assists.

The Wizards are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight at 7 p.m. ET.