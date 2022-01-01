 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wizards sign Tremont Waters to 10-day contract

Waters just completed a 10-day with the Toronto Raptors.

By Greydy Diaz
Grand Rapids Gold v Wisconsin Herd Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

On Saturday, the Washington Wizards announced that they signed Tremont Waters to a 10-day hardship exemption contract.

With Spencer Dinwiddie, Raul Neto and Aaron Holiday in health and safety protocols, Waters will certainly help fill the Wizards’ guard void. The Wizards currently have a total of 6 players in health and safety protocols.

The 23-year-old is coming off a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors. He played in two games, averaging 4.0 points and 3.5 assists in 21 minutes. Prior to his NBA call up, Waters averaged 17.5 points and 6.5 assists per game for the Wisconsin Herd this season.

The point guard was drafted 51st overall by the Celtics in 2019 and spent his first two seasons with the team as a two-way player. In the last three years, Waters has played in a total of 39 career NBA games, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 assists.

The Wizards are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

