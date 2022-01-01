Filed under: Washington Wizards GameThreads Wizards vs. Bulls GameThread Chat about tonight’s game here. By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv Jan 1, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Wizards vs. Bulls GameThread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images The Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Watch the game on NBC Sports Washington. Listen to it on 106.7 FM. Go Wizards and start the new year off right! Loading comments...
