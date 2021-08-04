On Tuesday, Ish Smith agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets, according to the Associated Press. The AP also reported that there is a team option for the second year of the contract. The first year of the contract will pay him $4.5 million in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the signing, though as a one-year contract.

Free agent guard Ish Smith has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Smith played two seasons for the Wizards, averaging 6.7 points per game in the 2020-21 NBA season as a backup to Russell Westbrook. In both of his seasons, Smith also made 36.7 percent of his three-point shots, higher than his career average of 32.2 percent. In the 2019-20 NBA season, Smith started 23 games out of 68, scoring 10.9 points per game.

With Smith’s departure, the Wizards’ two point guards are Cassius Winston and Aaron Holiday, neither of whom are expected to be starters, IF they can sign Spencer Dinwiddie in a sign-and-trade deal. Raul Neto is an unrestricted free agent and could be out soon as well.

