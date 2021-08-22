NBA 2K ratings aren’t something I obsess over. But with the rise of esports, video games are another way to expand the reach of the league worldwide. This past week player ratings have been released. Of the cover athletes, Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is a 78, which is actually down from last season where it was a 79.

But the biggest controversy for Washington fans is around Bradley Beal, whose rating was an 89, just one point above the 88 for 2K21’s launch. After in-season updates, his rating ended up at a 90. Rapper Wale was among the first to know Beal’s rating on Friday and the Wizard himself could only say “lol.”

Ronnie Singh, a/k/a Ronnie 2K, who is one of the game’s lead marketers, even asked Beal for his reaction.

Nothing too serious. But his wife Kamiah Adams-Beal wasn’t going to let her voice go unheard.

@Ronnie2K is a whole joke at this point. — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) August 20, 2021

Then, Ronnie replied, via subtweet.

Oh boy we have the wife upset too. That’s real love, I appreciate that! https://t.co/ssHFZWhQ6W — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 20, 2021

Now, let’s go tit for tat.

Don’t flatter yourself. Your ratings are just a joke. I Call it how I see it. I’m sure you’ll run into a few others that share the same belief though. & ps, the game is trash. Carry on. https://t.co/NEsKnUbZK7 — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) August 20, 2021

On Saturday, the beef seemed to be getting bigger between Ronnie2K and Adams-Beal. He tweeted “Hoping everyone is having the best weekend except Brad Beal’s wife.” That tweet was later deleted.

You know Kamiah saw that tweet, even if she wasn’t mentioned! Just so you know, there’s NSFW language including a shot that would get a warning at best on the comments section. Just saying.

Dogs bark. Ducks quack. So don’t be so surprised when clowns, do clown shit. But atleast I have the courage to stand on my own two feet. @ me next time pussy @Ronnie2K . That was deleted quickly — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) August 21, 2021

That was certainly the “money tweet.” But she did follow up with this tweet that was sort of an olive branch, depending on how you want to interpret the upside down smiley face.

Damn, 50,000 feet in the air, knocked out, missing all the action. wake up to text messages & deleted tweets.



Anywho, I hope EVERYONE is having an amazing weekend, even you @Ronnie2K — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) August 21, 2021

NBA 2K22 releases on Sept. 10. The ratings to start the season are where they are, but if Brad continues to score at a league-leading pace this season, he (and Rui) should finish above their initial projections.