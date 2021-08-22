 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bradley Beal is an 89 on NBA2K22. And his wife Kamiah gets into an argument with Ronnie 2K over it!

It’s one thing for a player to not hit the 90 rating. It’s another for 2K to bring in family.

By Albert Lee
Minnesota Lynx v Washington Mystics
Kamiah Adams-Beal (right) will not hesitate if there are any perceived slights against her husband who’s on the left!
Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA 2K ratings aren’t something I obsess over. But with the rise of esports, video games are another way to expand the reach of the league worldwide. This past week player ratings have been released. Of the cover athletes, Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is a 78, which is actually down from last season where it was a 79.

But the biggest controversy for Washington fans is around Bradley Beal, whose rating was an 89, just one point above the 88 for 2K21’s launch. After in-season updates, his rating ended up at a 90. Rapper Wale was among the first to know Beal’s rating on Friday and the Wizard himself could only say “lol.”

Ronnie Singh, a/k/a Ronnie 2K, who is one of the game’s lead marketers, even asked Beal for his reaction.

Nothing too serious. But his wife Kamiah Adams-Beal wasn’t going to let her voice go unheard.

Then, Ronnie replied, via subtweet.

Now, let’s go tit for tat.

On Saturday, the beef seemed to be getting bigger between Ronnie2K and Adams-Beal. He tweeted “Hoping everyone is having the best weekend except Brad Beal’s wife.” That tweet was later deleted.

You know Kamiah saw that tweet, even if she wasn’t mentioned! Just so you know, there’s NSFW language including a shot that would get a warning at best on the comments section. Just saying.

That was certainly the “money tweet.” But she did follow up with this tweet that was sort of an olive branch, depending on how you want to interpret the upside down smiley face.

NBA 2K22 releases on Sept. 10. The ratings to start the season are where they are, but if Brad continues to score at a league-leading pace this season, he (and Rui) should finish above their initial projections.

