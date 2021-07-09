On Thursday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Ronald Nored was likely joining the Indiana Pacers to be part of Rick Carlisle’s staff. He was a second round interviewee for the Washington Wizards’ head coaching vacancy.

There is a potential reason why Nored would want to go to Indiana rather than Washington. He is from Indianapolis and went to college at Butler University, also based in Indianapolis. So if he goes to the Pacers, it’s like a homecoming for Nored of sorts.

The Wizards are still looking at Darvin Ham, Charles Lee, Jamahl Mosley and Wes Unseld, Jr. as their second round candidates, and some additional coaching candidates may pop up in the reports. For more on how the coaches are day-to-day in their current roles, Fred Katz of The Athletic had a detailed piece here, though you will need a subscription to read the article.