National Results: The Warriors’ hot start is the biggest story so far this season

Remember when the Wizards were sort of … starting to … become media darlings? Well, with the Wizards falling back to Earth, we couldn’t pick that as a choice this week (and it wasn’t like ESPN was giving us much love anyway). Regardless, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Golden State Warriors’ 21-4 start is the biggest story of the season with 50 percent of all respondents selecting this. In second place, the storyline of the Chicago Bulls’ 17-9 start had 17 percent of the votes.

Fans believe the Milwaukee Bucks will win the Eastern Conference and the Warriors will win the West

We were also asked who will win the Eastern and Western Conferences at this point in the season. For the East, it was a statistical tie, but the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks edged out the Brooklyn Nets as the favorites. Milwaukee is now 16-9 and third in the East, trending up after a sluggish start.

For the West, it’s the Warriors. DUH!

In the “Race for the NBA MVP” so far, Stephen Curry was the clear winner in a race of six players who included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul.

Let’s face it. Bradley Beal was never going to be on this list even if the Wizards kept winning this entire time.

