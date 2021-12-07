Game info

When: Wednesday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Pistons: Chris Smith (Knee, Out); Kelly Olynyk (Knee, Out); Hamidou Diallo (Day-to-day); Corey Joseph (Day-to-day)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (14-11) will face the Detroit Pistons (4-19) for the first time this season Wednesday night to round out their 3-game road trip. The Wizards are coming off a a 116-110 loss to the Indiana Pacers. On Monday, the team, who was without Spencer Dinwiddie, had six players score in double-figures, including Bradley Beal who finished the night with 34 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the field. It was Beal’s fourth time this season scoring 30 points. It is unclear if starting point guard Dinwiddie will be back in rotation due to his right knee.

The Wizards have now lost 8 of their last 12 games and will loss to hand the Pistons its 10th consecutive loss. The Piston, who only have won 4 games this season, are currently last in Eastern conference and League standings. The Wizards will look to slow down Pistons leading scorer Jerami Grant (20.1 ppg) and rookie Cade Cunningham (14.9 ppg). Cunningham is having a strong start to his first season in the league and he is coming off a team-high 28 points and 11 rebound performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He made 6 three-pointers in that game on Monday night. Washington needs to put extra pressure on him as he leads his team in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from downtown. The 20-year-old also leads Detroit in assist (4.6) and steals (1.3) per game.

The Pistons have shown that they can come out strong and shoot the ball well so the Wizards need to come prepared because even the league’s worst team can give them a run for their money.