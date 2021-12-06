The Washington Wizards fell to the Indiana Pacers, 116-110, in a game that was much more one-sided than the final score suggests.

Washington was playing playing without Spencer Dinwiddie on the second night of a back-to-back, also their third game in four nights - and it sure felt like it.

The Wizards followed up their 12-point first quarter from the night before with just an 18-point effort in this one. The Pacers took a double-digit lead and played ahead the entire night thanks to a handful of live-ball turnovers via their 10 first-half steals.

The third quarter saw the Wizards repeat the Sisyphean task of trying to trim the lead below 10, but failing to do so. The fourth quarter was much the same, with the final six-point deficit being the closest Washington got since the opening frame.

Bradley Beal bared the brunt of the offensive load in this one, finishing with 34 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the field to go along with four assists. Aside from Beal, five other Wizards scored in double-figures, including 10 from Corey Kispert off the bench.

The loss marks Washington’s first three-game losing streak this season. The team will get an opportunity to stop the skid in its tracks on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.