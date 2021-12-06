 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wizards at Pacers GameThread

By Albert Lee
/ new
Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards play the Indiana Pacers tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Watch it on NBC Sports Washington. Listen to it on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM.

Go Wizards and let’s close out the losing streak.

Loading comments...