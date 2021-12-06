Hi everyone, welcome to this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. In this week, in addition to the usual fan confidence questions, we will ask you questions on the Washington Wizards’ broadcasting crew. We are in the third season of seeing play-by-play announcer Justin Kutcher and color analyst Drew Gooden on NBC Sports Washington. But both, in particular Kutcher, haven’t been well-received by fans, at least anecdotally.

So we’re putting it to the test, particularly in light of the fact that perennial Wizards and Mystics color analyst Christy Winter-Scott (who’s pictured above) was on the air with Kutcher last week. In addition, Capital City Go-Go and Mystics play-by-play announcer was the color analyst for some Wizards games on the radio this season.

We even saw a tweet by Troy Haliburton suggesting that McPeak and Winters-Scott, who are the Mystics’ broadcast crew, should do Wizards games together.

My free advice for NBCSW would be to make Christy Winters-Scott and Meghan McPeak the Wizards broadcast crew next season. Make history with two black women in the booth by drastically improving the team’s broadcast swagger and intelligence and never look back. — Troy Haliburton (@TroyHalibur) December 2, 2021

