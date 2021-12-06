The Crossover: Bleav in Wizards and #SoWizards hosts talk G League, Wizards and much-much more

With the Wizards staggering, Bleav in Wizards host Matt Modderno and Kevin from #SoWizards turned their text message conversations about G League players into an article for Bullets Forever. In this episode, Matt joins Kevin and Ron in a Crossover Episode to go deeper on players with Wizards affiliate, Capital City Go-Go, as well as some of the more productive G League players so far this season.

Among the players discussed:

Jordan Goodwin

Joel Ayayi

Isaiah Todd

Cassius Winston

Jordan Schakel

Scoot Henderson

Terry Taylor

Isaac Bonga, and more.

The conversation touched on an array of topics, including how the G League contributes to player and coach development, and why certain players tend to be downgraded in the draft process but become productive NBA players anyway.

They also discuss whether the G League is the best place for young players to learn how to fill roles. For example, Goodwin has a usage rate of 26.8% for the Go-Go but is unlikely to get the green light to use that many possessions in the NBA.

This episode was a wide-ranging and interesting discussion of NBA hopefuls who could get opportunities in the months ahead. Plus, the Wizards’ Davis Bertans problem and whether they will eventually overpay to keep Montrezl Harrell.

