The Washington Wizards are still on the road. Having just lost in Canada, they head 500 miles across the boarder to face the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, hoping to get a much needed W following two consecutive losses.

Game info

When: : Monday, December 6, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How to watch: LeaguePass

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant (Out)

Pacers: TJ Warren, TJ McConnell, Justin Holiday (Out).

Pregame notes

Isaiah Jackson, the could-have-been-Wizard — That trade... The Wizards got the 22nd pick from the Lakers, and the flipped it for Aaron Holiday (ouch) and the 31st pick (Isaiah Todd). So far Jackson hasn’t played much, but he still is an interesting prospect (coming out of Kentucky) to follow this season.

The Pacers are a very tough team to beat at home — Any basketball fan should watch the OT win of the Lakers at Indiana from a couple weeks ago. Vintage LeBron with a few deep threes late in the game. But it was a hard-fought win for the Lakers. Several other teams fought hard recently like the Hawks (114—111 win for the Hawks), and Miami (113—104 win for the Heat). This looks like a tough match-up for the Wizards, even though the Pacers are missing several injured players, but the Wizards are also coming off a tough back-to-back.

Can Gaff and Trez match-up with Sabonis and Turner — the front-court match-ups of this game will be fascinating. Sabonis is a rebounding machine. The Wizards will have to find a solution to that.

Flashback: Wizards beat the Pacers in a close OT

Back in October, early in the season the Wizards pulled-off an impressive over-time win over these same Pacers: