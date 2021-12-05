The Washington Wizards lost to the Toronto Raptors 102-90 on Sunday night. The Capital City Go-GO, the Wizards G-league affiliate, were in attendance at the road game as well as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. It was their second consecutive loss and are now 1-2 against the Raptors this season.

Both teams started the game off slow, struggling to make shots. The Wizards had an even harder time getting on the scoreboard. With just under 6 minutes left in the first quarter, Washington only had 4 points and were 16.7% from the field. They also were 0-3 from downtown. Daniel Gafford committed 2 fouls within the first 3 minutes of the game and was subbed out by Montrezl Harrell.

By the end of the first half, the Raptors were up 63-42 to the Wizards despite the Wizards managing to make more shots. As the game went on, the team’s overall shooting improved, even though it wasn’t great, to 38.5 percent (15-39) from the field and 30.8 percent (4-13) from beyond the arc. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led Washington in scoring with 11 points. Bradley Beal followed with 8 points. Harrell added 8 rebounds.

The Wizards had no answer for Pascal Siam, who had 24 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the first two quarters.

Toronto was 23-for-48 from the field and made 6-out-of-14 shots from downtown in the first half.

The Wizards, who were outscored the first two quarters, came out a bit stronger in the second half. They put up more points in the third and fourth quarters than the Raptors but it wasn’t enough to help them get ahead.

Gafford, who started the second half with 3 fouls, put up his first two points of the game at the start of the third quarter. Kentavious continued to lead the Wizards’ offense with 15 second-half points. He went 8-9 from the field (88.9%) and went 4-for-4 from the three-point line.

Siakam scored Toronto’s first points of the second half and he didn’t slow down. He finished the night with 31 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Chris Boucher has 14 points off of the bench. Scottie Barnes had 11 points and 6 rebounds while Precious Achiuwa had a double-double with 10 points and a team-high 14 rebounds.

Gafford picked up his 5th foul with just under 5 minutes left in regulation and about a minute later, Coach Unseld pulled his starters out of the game. The Raptors outplayed the Wizards on both ends of the floor and the Wizards lacked fight this evening. The Wizards were out-rebounded yet again and the Raptors turned their 11 offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance-points.

Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with a season-high 26 points and Bradley Beal added 14 points.

Washington is now 14-10 this season and will play their next two games on the road.

They will have no rest between games as they play their second game of a back-to-back on Monday against the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m. ET.