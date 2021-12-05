Wizards at Raptors GameThread

The Washington Wizards are on a three-game road trip starting with the Toronto Raptors tonight. It’s been a bit rocky for Washington as their last 10 games they’ve gone 4-6. What started out as a top-caliber team is slowly dropping down to just mediocre despite having the talent to get the wins and be a top team in the East.

No changes in the starting five despite a low performance offensively from Spencer Dinwiddie lately. We hope him and Bradley Beal can be a potential dominant backcourt duo in the long run. It just takes time.

Wes Unseld Jr. says same starters for Wizards: KCP, Kuzma, Gafford, Beal, Dinwiddie. — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) December 5, 2021

The momentum shifter all season has been Montrezl Harrell as he’s been the glue for the team coming off the bench. His energy at home and on the road is simply unmatched.

This team still has the drive and potential to win 50 games and be in the playoffs as contenders, but not if the flaws aren’t fixed and fixed early.

Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.

DC ABOVE ALL!!!