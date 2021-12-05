The Washington Wizards lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-101 last Friday at Capital One Arena. But the 17,227 fans in attendance were treated to a postgame concert by Grammy Award-winning rapper Ludacris, who also attended Centreville High School in Fairfax County, Va. for a year.

Of course, not all the fans in attendance for the game watched the concert afterward. But nevertheless, it seemed like the arena was still over half full.

And here are some highlights from tweets around the web!

The Wizards didn’t win, but all Ludacris does is win.

Ludacris putting on a show for Capital One Arena pic.twitter.com/vxfhW2oJGq — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) December 4, 2021

And his early hit “Move Bitch” (Yeah, that’s the song title) had to be modified ... because ... kids are in the audience, right?

Some of Ludacris’ postgame concert after Wizards-Cavs. Lots of players came out to watch including Bradley Beal, Darius Garland, Daniel Gafford, Raul Neto, Corey Kispert and Anthony Gill. pic.twitter.com/MOVTbRNT1J — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 4, 2021

He performed “Southern Hospitality”

Of course he performed “Get Low”

Ludacris concert after the Wizards game, that’s how DC does things #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/7zcmnmeEJQ — The Let It Ride Podcast (@Letitridepd) December 4, 2021

Dj Quicksilva has some close up video here.

And finally, Britt Waters, the Wizards in-game host took a photo, presumably after the concert based on when the tweet came out.

Thank you #LUDA gave #DC a SHOW plus @Ludacris said he liked my pants and I was hypeee pic.twitter.com/AFT0doAdQG — Britt Waters (@ItsBrittWaters) December 4, 2021

Hopefully the Wizards can get get more concerts like these after games this season and beyond!