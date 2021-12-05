 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Check out some of the highlights of Ludacris’ concert after last Friday’s Wizards game

The Atlanta-based rapper spent a year in the D.C. suburbs, and he was probably the biggest attraction last Friday.

By Albert Lee
Jeeter Day
Ludacris was the main attraction last Friday.
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-101 last Friday at Capital One Arena. But the 17,227 fans in attendance were treated to a postgame concert by Grammy Award-winning rapper Ludacris, who also attended Centreville High School in Fairfax County, Va. for a year.

Of course, not all the fans in attendance for the game watched the concert afterward. But nevertheless, it seemed like the arena was still over half full.

And here are some highlights from tweets around the web!

The Wizards didn’t win, but all Ludacris does is win.

And his early hit “Move Bitch” (Yeah, that’s the song title) had to be modified ... because ... kids are in the audience, right?

He performed “Southern Hospitality”

Of course he performed “Get Low”

Dj Quicksilva has some close up video here.

And finally, Britt Waters, the Wizards in-game host took a photo, presumably after the concert based on when the tweet came out.

Hopefully the Wizards can get get more concerts like these after games this season and beyond!

