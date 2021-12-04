Game Info

When: Sunday December 5 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-Injury Related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Raptors: OG Anunoby (Hip, Out); Khem Birch (Knee, Out); Goran Dragic (Personal Reasons, Out)

Pregame Notes

The Washington Wizards are on the road for a few games and the first stop is in Canada facing the Toronto Raptors. The season series is tied at one and hopefully Washington will take the lead on Sunday evening.

The Wizards are coming off a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and are 4-6 since starting the season 10-3. Granted the Wizards are not a team to take lightly as they sit fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 14-9 overall record. As for the Raptors, they’re a lot lower at 10-13 but still on the rise.

Washington, unfortunately, has been having some issues offensively especially at the guard position as lately Spencer Dinwiddie hasn’t been effective in the scoring aspect. Minds are wondering if his knee is giving him trouble or if him and Beal on the floor together isn’t ideal as some expected. He’s playing the minutes but the stat sheet hasn’t been reflecting anything positive especially when he’s been given rest days on back to backs.

Washington has to go back to the beginning or risk falling tremendously in the Eastern Conference and become a huge disappointment.