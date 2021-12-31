Washington Wizards guard Brad Wanamaker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Wizards hardship guard Brad Wanamaker has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wanamaker had seven points, seven assists and five rebounds in Washington’s win vs. Cavaliers last night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 31, 2021

Wanamaker made his Wizards debut last night in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 7 points and dishing 7 assists as their starting point guard. He made his debut and the start because Spencer Dinwiddie and Raul Neto are both out and under health and safety protocols.

It goes without saying, but this coronavirus wave is real, and it’s just a fact of life that many, if not most players will enter protocols at some point this season. Yes, many Wizards players on the opening day roster have gone into protocols, generally because of a positive coronavirus test. But the coronavirus doesn’t care if a person’s name is Bradley Beal, the franchise star or Bradley Wanamaker, a guard just looking for one more shot in the NBA. It considers everyone an equal target.

Get well soon Brad.