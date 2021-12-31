 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brad Wanamaker enters the NBA’s health and safety protocols

The coronavirus doesn’t care if it’s affecting a player on a standard NBA contract or a hardship one as in the Wizards guard’s case.

By Albert Lee
Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards
It only took one game for Brad Wanamaker to enter coronavirus protocols.
Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Washington Wizards guard Brad Wanamaker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Wanamaker made his Wizards debut last night in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 7 points and dishing 7 assists as their starting point guard. He made his debut and the start because Spencer Dinwiddie and Raul Neto are both out and under health and safety protocols.

It goes without saying, but this coronavirus wave is real, and it’s just a fact of life that many, if not most players will enter protocols at some point this season. Yes, many Wizards players on the opening day roster have gone into protocols, generally because of a positive coronavirus test. But the coronavirus doesn’t care if a person’s name is Bradley Beal, the franchise star or Bradley Wanamaker, a guard just looking for one more shot in the NBA. It considers everyone an equal target.

Get well soon Brad.

