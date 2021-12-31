The year 2021 is coming to an end. That gives us some time to review some of the biggest stories from the year that almost was! Today, we’ll take a look at the Top 10 most read pieces on the site in the 2021 calendar year (or more accurately, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 29 barring a sudden viral story). I excluded stats from GameThreads or other open threads. Let’s go!

CHANDLER HUTCHINSON MAKING FUN OF THE BULLS ON TIKTOK pic.twitter.com/I9aTOVh1nX — txbii ⛄️ (@TorontoDame) May 21, 2021