Spencer Dinwiddie enters the NBA’s health and safety protocols

Spencer Dinwiddie has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2021

Washington has been dealing with a coronavirus surge in the last week Bradley Beal, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Gil, Aaron Holiday, Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant have all been in protocols over the last week. To keep the Wizards’ roster at eight players or more, they have signed Craig Sword, Jordan Goodwin and now Brad Wanamaker to 10-day hardship contracts. Before the surge, Kyle Kuzma also missed two games due to protocols. Beal and Caldwell-Pope have since been cleared to play.

Dinwiddie is averaging 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season for the Wizards in 29 appearances. Given how quickly the virus is spreading, it seems like it’s just a matter of time before the remaining players are exposed and/or test positive.

The Wizards will play the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Get well soon Spencer.