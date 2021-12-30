 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wizards vs. Cavaliers final score: Washington blows out Cleveland in 110-93 win

Washington will not fall below .500 before the 2022 calendar year.

By Albert Lee
Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal returned to play for the Wizards for Thursday night’s game.
Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards will not go below .500 this season. At least not yet. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 110-93 on Thursday night at Capital One Arena in front of their home fans.

Washington had a strong first half, finishing with a 58-51 lead. Bradley Beal scored 21 of his 29 points in his first game back since being in health and safety protocols.

Daniel Gafford was back to his shot-blocking ways, swatting all 5 of his shots in the half as well.

Things got even better in the second half was Washington quickly raced off to a double digit lead as they outscored the Cavs 33-21, shooting 63 percent from the field. This dunk by Kyle Kuzma (25 points) was the highlight of the period, at least in my opinion.

By then, the Wizards had the advantage and were in control the rest of the game. There was also some NBA history made tonight, because Jaime Echenique became the first Colombian player to play minutes in a regular season game.

Cleveland was overwhelmed, but Kevin Love and Evan Mobley scored 24 and 21 points, respectively for them.

Miss Fitz makes an appearance at Cap One!

Yanir and I wrote it into existence! In a preview that we assumed “no one” would read after the Wizards played the 76ers last Sunday of ALL things!

The Wizards honored Kathleen Fitzpatrick, a third grade teacher at Holy Trinity School in Georgetown (the neighborhood, not the university obviously) who made a full court shot at recess to give her class free hot chocolate the following Monday. That shot earned her a lot of worldwide attention.

Fitzpatrick isn’t some random teacher who made a lucky shot. She was a four-year Division I player at St. Joseph’s and Rutgers and was part of multiple NCAA tournament teams. Her most famous teammate? Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud.

Washington is finished for the 2021 calendar year. They will play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Stay safe on New Year’s Eve everyone.

