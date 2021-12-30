Wizards vs. Cavaliers GameThread

Well another game where many of the players on the court we won’t recognize or know their true potential since both teams have many of their core players in health and safety protocols. Tonight the Washington Wizards are in Ohio facing the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It looks like Washington will have a similar roster from the Miami Heat game. Wizards starting lineup could still consist of Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford since it seems Bradley Beal will probably still be out. Also the Wizards are without Spencer Dinwiddie at point guard as well. Don’t we just hate COVID!

Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2021

Washington will be without a lot of their big men and their starting point guard but since Cleveland is missing a few players the matchup may be even tonight. It’ll come down to coaching, defensive efforts and which team can make the necessary adjustments.

It’ll probably be a few games before the full roster is back in form.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for a start time of 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.