Wizards sign Brad Wanamaker to 10-day contract

In a move that will add some point-guard depth to the depleted Wizards rotation, the Washington Wizards have signed veteran point-guard Brad Wanamaker, 6-3, 210-pound guard, most recently in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers earlier this season. In 22 games (one start) with Indiana this season, Wanamaker averaged 3.5 points and 2.2 assists per game in 13.3 minutes per game.

Unfortunately, his three-point percentages have been off ever since he left the Celtics at the end of the Bubble season back in 2020. For instance, this season he shot about 24 percent from deep, though his volume was low: less than one attempt per game.

Overall for his career, Wanamaker has played in 190 career games in the NBA with the Celtics, Warriors, Hornets and Pacers, averaging 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Wanamaker’s first game could be tonight when the Wizards play the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET tonight.