Bradley Beal receives the coronavirus vaccine, according to report

The Washington Wizards star began the season unvaccinated, but tightening regulations and a second COVID-19 diagnosis have hit him in recent weeks.

By Albert Lee
new
Washington Wizards v Utah Jazz
Bradley Beal has now received the coronavirus vaccine.
Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has received the coronavirus vaccine according to Ava Wallace of The Washington Post.

The news of Beal’s vaccination comes after he was placed into coronavirus vaccine protocols last week and after the D.C. government placed an indoor event vaccine mandate, effective Jan. 15. While the language around whether NBA players were exempt is murky and some assumed that he would be exempt from a mandate, Monumental Sports & Entertainment wrote a statement taking a position that they wouldn’t be.

With Beal getting at least one vaccination dose, this gives Wizards fans peace of mind once the Jan. 15 mandate takes effect. And if he’s vaccinated, he’s almost definitely getting a second dose or booster when that time comes. So regardless of what the specifics of the mandate are, Beal will be allowed to play all home games and in any potential playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.

The Wizards are still not a fully vaccinated team, even with Beal getting a jab. According to Quinton Mayo, one other player is not.

It’s unclear who that player is, though Kyle Kuzma has previously not told reporters whether he was vaccinated.

