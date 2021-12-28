Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has received the coronavirus vaccine according to Ava Wallace of The Washington Post.

Bradley Beal has received a covid-19 vaccine, according to multiple sources. He remains in health & safety protocols and will not play in Miami tonight. — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) December 28, 2021

The news of Beal’s vaccination comes after he was placed into coronavirus vaccine protocols last week and after the D.C. government placed an indoor event vaccine mandate, effective Jan. 15. While the language around whether NBA players were exempt is murky and some assumed that he would be exempt from a mandate, Monumental Sports & Entertainment wrote a statement taking a position that they wouldn’t be.

With Beal getting at least one vaccination dose, this gives Wizards fans peace of mind once the Jan. 15 mandate takes effect. And if he’s vaccinated, he’s almost definitely getting a second dose or booster when that time comes. So regardless of what the specifics of the mandate are, Beal will be allowed to play all home games and in any potential playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.

The Wizards are still not a fully vaccinated team, even with Beal getting a jab. According to Quinton Mayo, one other player is not.

There is at least one other Washington Wizard player, not named Bradley Beal, that hasn’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, per source — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) December 28, 2021

It’s unclear who that player is, though Kyle Kuzma has previously not told reporters whether he was vaccinated.