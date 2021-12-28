On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards announced that forward Rui Hachimura was placed under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He is the eighth Washington player to test positive for the coronavirus in the last week.

Updated injury and availability report for tonight's game in Miami: pic.twitter.com/UZhv4pP4rl — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 28, 2021

Unlike many of the other Wizards players placed under protocols, he wasn’t expected to play tonight against the Miami Heat because he is conditioning back into game shape after taking a break earlier this fall. So his absence was anticipated anyway.

Still, Hachimura’s status is a stark reminder that the coronavirus is well and Alice. Case counts have increased significantly in the D.C. area and nationwide, due to a combination of relaxed coronavirus restrictions, increased travel during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday period and possible waning of vaccines.

This is Hachimura’s second diagnosis of the coronavirus, after he was one of several Washington players to get COVID-19 in January of this year. It is not uncommon for people to get the virus multiple times.

As of now, the Wizards are still expected to play the Heat tonight. Get well soon everyone!